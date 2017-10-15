Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 37,145 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,145 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.41% of Deckers Outdoor Corporation worth $8,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 75.5% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation during the second quarter worth $148,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 185.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 91.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 19.8% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DECK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) opened at 65.83 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.80 and a 200 day moving average of $63.95. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 94.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.39. Deckers Outdoor Corporation had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.80) EPS. Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post $4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing footwear, apparel and accessories for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company’s segments include operations of its brands, such as UGG, Teva, Sanuk and other brands; wholesale divisions, and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business, which includes E-Commerce business and retail store business.

