Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,591 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power Corporation were worth $9,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Korea Electric Power Corporation by 140.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Korea Electric Power Corporation by 29.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Korea Electric Power Corporation by 21.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Korea Electric Power Corporation by 35.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KEP shares. BidaskClub cut Korea Electric Power Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Korea Electric Power Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Korea Electric Power Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Instinet cut Korea Electric Power Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc upgraded Korea Electric Power Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) opened at 17.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.47. Korea Electric Power Corporation has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.92.

Korea Electric Power Corporation Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) is an integrated electric utility company engaged in the transmission and distribution of electricity in the Republic of Korea. Its segments include transmission and distribution, nuclear power generation and thermal power generation and all others . The transmission and distribution segment, which is operated by KEPCO, comprise operations related to the transmission, distribution and sale to end-users of electricity.

