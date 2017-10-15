Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Maintains Holdings in Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC maintained its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. GLG Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Corning by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Corning by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $942,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 46,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $1,334,148.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,272.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,888 shares of company stock worth $3,653,485. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Vetr upgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.69 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “positive” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.90.

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) traded down 0.67% on Friday, reaching $29.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,989,516 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average is $29.20. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post $1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing specialty glass and ceramics. Its segments include Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, Life Sciences and All Other. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for flat panel liquid crystal displays (LCDs).

