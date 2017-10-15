Palladium Partners LLC Sells 4,026 Shares of Schlumberger N.V. (SLB)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its stake in Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger N.V. were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGOV Asset Management grew its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 27.1% during the first quarter. CGOV Asset Management now owns 41,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Waldron LP grew its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 76.5% during the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 7,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger N.V. during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 9,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 14.1% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 93,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) opened at 67.17 on Friday. Schlumberger N.V. has a 52-week low of $62.56 and a 52-week high of $87.84. The company has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 528.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.05.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Schlumberger N.V. had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger N.V. will post $1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Schlumberger N.V.’s payout ratio is 1,538.58%.

In other news, Director Helge Lund acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.78 per share, for a total transaction of $186,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Marks acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $513,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on Schlumberger N.V. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Schlumberger N.V. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Schlumberger N.V. from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Schlumberger N.V. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.28.

Schlumberger N.V. Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

