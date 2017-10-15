OxFORD Asset Management LLP Invests $915,000 in MiMedx Group, Inc (MDXG)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned about 0.06% of MiMedx Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 678.9% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDXG. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on MiMedx Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Sunday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc (MDXG) opened at 13.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 69.47 and a beta of 0.91. MiMedx Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $17.47.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.22 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MiMedx Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $14.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is an integrated developer, processor and marketer of regenerative biomaterial products and bioimplants human placental tissue, skin and bone. The Company’s Regenerative Biomaterials segment includes the design, manufacture, and marketing of products and tissue processing services for the Wound Care, Surgical, Sports Medicine, Ophthalmic and Dental market categories.

