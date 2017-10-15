OxFORD Asset Management LLP Has $944,000 Stake in Career Education Corporation (CECO)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,856 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned about 0.14% of Career Education Corporation worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Career Education Corporation by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Career Education Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Career Education Corporation by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Career Education Corporation by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Career Education Corporation by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Career Education Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Career Education Corporation in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ CECO) opened at 10.54 on Friday. Career Education Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56. The firm’s market cap is $728.06 million.

Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Career Education Corporation had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Career Education Corporation will post $0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $87,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,866 shares in the company, valued at $271,003.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Career Education Corporation Profile

Career Education Corporation, through its colleges, institutions and universities, offers education to students in a range of career-oriented disciplines through online, on-ground and hybrid learning programs. The Company’s American InterContinental University (AIU) and Colorado Technical University (CTU) provide degree programs through the master’s or doctoral level as well as associate and bachelor’s levels.

