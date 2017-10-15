Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Stake Held by Dreman Value Management L L C

Dreman Value Management L L C continued to hold its position in shares of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Dreman Value Management L L C’s holdings in Owens-Illinois were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Owens-Illinois by 16,329.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,655,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Owens-Illinois by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,401,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,389 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Owens-Illinois by 918.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,053,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 949,734 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its stake in Owens-Illinois by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 2,929,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,080,000 after purchasing an additional 688,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Owens-Illinois by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,271,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,331,000 after purchasing an additional 612,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sergio B.O. Galindo sold 5,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $136,541.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,807.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Moyano Giancarlo Currarino sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $32,599.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,177.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) traded up 0.51% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.56. The stock had a trading volume of 703,399 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.49. Owens-Illinois, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Owens-Illinois, Inc. will post $2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc is a manufacturer of glass container products. The Company’s principal product lines are glass containers for the food and beverage industries. The Company’s segments include Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. The Company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits and wine.

