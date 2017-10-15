1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh Corporation were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh Corporation alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) Position Lifted by 1st Global Advisors Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/oshkosh-corporation-osk-position-lifted-by-1st-global-advisors-inc.html.

OSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh Corporation in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oshkosh Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Oshkosh Corporation in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Oshkosh Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) traded down 0.29% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.05. 344,223 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.77. Oshkosh Corporation has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $88.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.39.

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.51. Oshkosh Corporation had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Oshkosh Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oshkosh Corporation will post $3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert S. Messina sold 3,400 shares of Oshkosh Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $255,782.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,738.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marek W. May sold 3,200 shares of Oshkosh Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $239,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,068 shares in the company, valued at $828,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,533 shares of company stock worth $3,810,466. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies for the primary markets of defense, concrete placement, refuse hauling, access equipment, and fire and emergency. The company’s brands include Oshkosh, JLG, Pierce, McNeilus, IMT, Frontline, Jerr-Dan, CON-E-CO and London.

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.