Orix Corp Ads (IX) Holdings Maintained by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orix Corp Ads were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 11.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,118,000 after purchasing an additional 19,043 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 20.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 4.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 193,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 9.4% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 87,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orix Corp Ads from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Orix Corp Ads from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE IX) opened at 86.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.43. Orix Corp Ads has a 12-month low of $69.60 and a 12-month high of $86.43.

