Orange SA (ORAN) Stake Held by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. held its position in shares of Orange SA (NASDAQ:ORAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,990 shares of the technology company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Orange SA were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORAN. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in Orange SA by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 7,557,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,767,000 after purchasing an additional 417,096 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Orange SA in the second quarter worth about $3,180,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Orange SA by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,320,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,059,000 after purchasing an additional 178,623 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Orange SA by 369.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 175,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Orange SA by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,786,000 after purchasing an additional 166,914 shares in the last quarter.

Orange SA (ORAN) traded down 0.43% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.35. 259,804 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 291.96. Orange SA has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange SA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Orange SA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Orange SA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Orange SA in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Orange SA is a telecommunications operator. The Company also provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The Company’s segments include France, Spain, Poland, Belgium and Luxembourg, Central European countries, Africa and Middle East, Enterprise, and International Carriers & Shared Services.

