Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Position Decreased by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,150 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the period. Oracle Corporation makes up approximately 2.0% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle Corporation were worth $12,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron LP lifted its holdings in Oracle Corporation by 344.1% during the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 34,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 27,077 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,225,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 396,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,008,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $580,371,000 after purchasing an additional 764,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rand Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Rand Wealth LLC now owns 61,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vetr lowered shares of Oracle Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.58 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Oracle Corporation in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.37.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE ORCL) opened at 48.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average is $47.66. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $53.14.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Oracle Corporation had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post $2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle Corporation’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $188,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Kurian sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $37,845,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 783,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,537,075.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,055,776 shares of company stock valued at $52,673,112. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation Profile

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

