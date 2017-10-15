On Deck Capital, Inc. (ONDK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “On Deck Capital, Inc. is an on-line platform that uses a big data, analytic model to source, underwrite, and fund loans to small businesses. The Company offers online tools and resources including data aggregation and electronic payment technology, and to evaluate the health of small businesses. It’s small business loans include dental loans, restaurant loans, medical financing, restaurant financing, fast small business loans, fast small business financing, online small business loans, online applications for small business loans, small business loans online, retail capital, fast small business financing, short-term business loans, business equipment financing, small business equipment financing and merchant cash advance. On Deck Capital Inc. is based in United States. “

Get On Deck Capital Inc. alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ONDK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of On Deck Capital in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of On Deck Capital in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of On Deck Capital (ONDK) traded up 1.67% on Thursday, reaching $4.88. 230,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. On Deck Capital has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $5.88. The firm’s market capitalization is $356.89 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.53 million. On Deck Capital had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that On Deck Capital will post ($0.02) EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/on-deck-capital-inc-ondk-cut-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In related news, CRO Andrea Gellert sold 25,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $116,179.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 154,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in On Deck Capital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in On Deck Capital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in On Deck Capital by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in On Deck Capital by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in On Deck Capital by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 33,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc offers an online platform for small business lending. The Company’s platform aggregates and analyzes data points from disparate data sources to assess the creditworthiness of small businesses. Small businesses apply for a term loan or line of credit on the Company’s Website, and using its OnDeck Score, the Company makes a funding decision and transfers the funds.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on On Deck Capital (ONDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for On Deck Capital Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Deck Capital Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.