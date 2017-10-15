Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) is scheduled to post its Q3 2017 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 16th. Analysts expect Omnicom Group to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Omnicom Group to post $5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5.46 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE OMC) opened at 75.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.28. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $89.66.

In other Omnicom Group news, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $71,199.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 44,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,576.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 483 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $39,697.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,835.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $96.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.08.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc is a holding company. The Company provides advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. The Company’s branded networks and agencies operate in all markets around the world and provide a range of services, which it groups into four disciplines: advertising, customer relationship management (CRM), public relations and specialty communications.

