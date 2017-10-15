Olympia Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:OLY:CA) declared a dividend on Friday, October 6th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Olympia Financial Group Inc to Issue Dividend of $0.17 (OLY:CA)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/olympia-financial-group-inc-to-issue-dividend-of-0-17-olyca.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.