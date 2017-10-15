Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) PT Raised to $76.00

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Bank of America Corporation’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OXY. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum Corporation from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE OXY) traded up 0.79% during trading on Friday, hitting $64.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,377,630 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average is $61.35. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $75.60. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 455.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Occidental Petroleum Corporation had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.58 per share, for a total transaction of $615,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,213.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 3,198.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,991,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,737,692,000 after acquiring an additional 57,202,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,192,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,304,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,633,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,511,168,000 after acquiring an additional 681,032 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,952,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $884,058,000 after acquiring an additional 105,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,863,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $830,010,000 after acquiring an additional 247,780 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Occidental) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates through three segments: oil and gas, chemical (OxyChem), and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

