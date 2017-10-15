Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) is Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 66,980.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,143 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 77,028 shares during the period. Oasis Petroleum accounts for 2.7% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 141,213 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 38,825 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,755,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 831,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after buying an additional 381,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,122 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Oasis Petroleum Inc. alerts:

In other Oasis Petroleum news, VP Nickolas J. Lorentzatos sold 10,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $96,338.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,218.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Taylor L. Reid sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,175,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,194,185.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE OAS) traded up 0.95% on Friday, reaching $8.48. 4,955,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44. The stock’s market cap is $2.01 billion.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.41 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post ($0.16) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen and Company set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/oasis-petroleum-inc-oas-is-archford-capital-strategies-llcs-5th-largest-position.html.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Well Services, and Midstream Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.