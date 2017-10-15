Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 15,745 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lowered its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,745 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned about 0.10% of Arrow Electronics worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 489.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 776.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) traded down 0.46% on Friday, hitting $82.97. 251,478 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.18. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $84.53.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post $7.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

In related news, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $345,445.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,595.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 20,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $1,589,369.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,336,400.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The Company has a portfolio of product offerings available from various electronic components and enterprise computing solutions suppliers.

