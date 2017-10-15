Numeric Investors LLC Sells 4,100 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)

Numeric Investors LLC lessened its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at about $5,613,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 14.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 43,525 shares in the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at about $795,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 20.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMC Networks Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/numeric-investors-llc-sells-4100-shares-of-amc-networks-inc-amcx.html.

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ AMCX) opened at 55.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.06. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.17 and a 1-year high of $67.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average is $57.75.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $710.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.23 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 683.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post $6.67 EPS for the current year.

AMCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc is a holding company, which conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company owns and operates entertainment businesses and assets. It operates through two segments: National Networks, and International and Other. National Networks includes activities of its programming businesses, which include its programming networks distributed in the United States and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.