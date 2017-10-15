NRG Yield, Inc. (NYLD) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of NRG Yield, Inc. (NYSE:NYLD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

NYLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Yield from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NRG Yield from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of NRG Yield from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NRG Yield in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Yield presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

NRG Yield (NYLD) opened at 19.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 2.57. NRG Yield has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60.

NRG Yield (NYSE:NYLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.66 million. NRG Yield had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NRG Yield will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. This is a positive change from NRG Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NRG Yield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 248.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Yield in the third quarter valued at approximately $991,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Yield in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NRG Yield by 20.0% in the second quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 891,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after purchasing an additional 148,338 shares in the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Yield by 4.5% in the second quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CQS Cayman LP increased its holdings in shares of NRG Yield by 60.7% in the second quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 51,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares in the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Yield, Inc serves as the primary vehicle, through which NRG Energy, Inc owns, operates and acquires contracted renewable and conventional generation and thermal infrastructure assets. It owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable and conventional generation and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States.

