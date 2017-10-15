Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ (NCLH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $69.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NCLH. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS AG restated a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) traded down 0.20% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.74. 3,969,968 shares of the company traded hands. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $54.01.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings will post $3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Harry Sommer sold 11,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $689,764.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,031.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $306,956,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,863,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,352,000 after purchasing an additional 431,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,443,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,988,000 after purchasing an additional 237,338 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 6.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,004,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,145,000 after purchasing an additional 569,196 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 14.3% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 8,019,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 4,913.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,568,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417,990 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

