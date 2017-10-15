Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Holdings Held by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC held its position in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust Corporation were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust Corporation by 13.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Northern Trust Corporation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust Corporation by 14.3% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust Corporation by 25.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 681,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,999,000 after acquiring an additional 136,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ngam Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Northern Trust Corporation by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 41,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ NTRS) traded down 0.39% on Friday, hitting $92.99. 1,126,563 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.25. Northern Trust Corporation has a 12 month low of $69.46 and a 12 month high of $99.30.

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). Northern Trust Corporation had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post $4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Northern Trust Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Northern Trust Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

Northern Trust Corporation announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Aileen B. Blake sold 1,000 shares of Northern Trust Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $94,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 8,000 shares of Northern Trust Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,094 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,309 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust Corporation from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Northern Trust Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS AG raised shares of Northern Trust Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust Corporation from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.93.

Northern Trust Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families and individuals across the world. Its segments include Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS), Wealth Management, and Treasury and Other.

