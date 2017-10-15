Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in LCI Industries (LCII)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries (NASDAQ:LCII) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.41% of LCI Industries worth $35,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCII. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 11.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 39.5% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

LCI Industries (NASDAQ:LCII) opened at 120.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $120.75.

LCI Industries (NASDAQ:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post $5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total value of $1,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,744 shares in the company, valued at $18,912,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $127,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,824.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,886,934 in the last 90 days.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Lippert Components, Inc and its subsidiaries (LCI), supplies an array of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries. The Company’s segments include OEM Segment and Aftermarket Segment.

