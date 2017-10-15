Northern Trust Corp Has $35.61 Million Stake in Plantronics, Inc. (PLT)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 680,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.01% of Plantronics worth $35,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plantronics by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plantronics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plantronics by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Plantronics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE PLT) opened at 45.01 on Friday. Plantronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.28 and a 12 month high of $58.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.63.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.11 million. Plantronics had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. will post $2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plantronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 27th that allows the company to repurchase 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities set a $57.00 price target on shares of Plantronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Plantronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plantronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc (Plantronics) is engaged in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets for business and consumer applications, and other specialty products for the hearing impaired. The Company is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints and accessories for the business and consumer markets.

