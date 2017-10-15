Northern Trust Corp Acquires 57,546 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,546 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.95% of American Assets Trust worth $36,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in American Assets Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in American Assets Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in American Assets Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in American Assets Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. American Assets Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 21,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.83 per share, with a total value of $880,008.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.79 per share, with a total value of $41,197.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 424,319 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,491 over the last three months. 34.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE AAT) opened at 41.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.60. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $44.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.11 million for the quarter. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 10.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.58%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops retail, office, multifamily and mixed-use properties in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii markets.

