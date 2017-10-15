Northeast Investment Management Has $1,046,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Northeast Investment Management maintained its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,709 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,597,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2,628.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,260,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,731,000 after purchasing an additional 59,978,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,363,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,230,000 after purchasing an additional 651,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,103,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,597,000 after purchasing an additional 708,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 8,723,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,731,000 after purchasing an additional 237,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) opened at 86.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $64.18 and a 1-year high of $89.09.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post $4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $14,590,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,865,804 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,562,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 990,000 shares of company stock worth $82,949,650 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.97.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

