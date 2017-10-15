North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,919 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (FISV)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 1.2% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elefante Mark B boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the second quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 5,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up from $123.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $136.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.77.

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ FISV) traded down 0.07% on Friday, reaching $127.08. The company had a trading volume of 702,777 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.81 and a 12 month high of $129.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 41.79%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post $5.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 17,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,134,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 330,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,533,025.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim M. Robak sold 6,124 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total value of $762,682.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,248,240.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,124 shares of company stock valued at $7,113,543 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc is a provider of financial services technology. The Company provides account processing systems; electronic payments processing products and services, such as electronic bill payments, transaction processing, account-to-account transfers, and person-to-person payments; Internet and mobile banking systems, and related services, including document and payment card production and distribution, and lending and risk management products and services.

