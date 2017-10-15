Norman Paul Sells 150,000 Shares of CannTrust Holdings Inc (TRST) Stock

CannTrust Holdings Inc (TSE:TRST) Director Norman Paul sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.66, for a total value of C$699,000.00.

Norman Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 13th, Norman Paul sold 16,100 shares of CannTrust Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.65, for a total value of C$74,865.00.

CannTrust Holdings Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Trustco Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a federal savings bank engaged in providing general banking services to individuals, partnerships and corporations. It operates through community banking segment. The Bank’s business consists of accepting deposits and making loans and investments.

