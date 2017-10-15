Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $1.71 Million Position in Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Corporation by 2,771.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,279,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,149,760,000 after purchasing an additional 12,817,363 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Corporation by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,553,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,121,000 after purchasing an additional 592,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Corporation by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,891,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,202,764,000 after purchasing an additional 527,025 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Corporation by 7,106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 526,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,140,000 after purchasing an additional 518,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Corporation by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 997,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,344,000 after purchasing an additional 371,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ NTRS) opened at 92.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.25. Northern Trust Corporation has a 12 month low of $69.46 and a 12 month high of $99.30.

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). Northern Trust Corporation had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Corporation will post $4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Northern Trust Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Northern Trust Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Northern Trust Corporation declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Northern Trust Corporation news, COO Jana R. Schreuder sold 5,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $489,171.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 11,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $999,122.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,094 shares of company stock worth $15,115,309. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Northern Trust Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust Corporation in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust Corporation in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation cut their price target on Northern Trust Corporation from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Trust Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.93.

About Northern Trust Corporation

Northern Trust Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families and individuals across the world. Its segments include Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS), Wealth Management, and Treasury and Other.

