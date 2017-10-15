Noble Corporation (NE) Debt Trading 1.3% Higher

An issue of Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) debt rose 1.3% against its face value during trading on Friday. The debt issue has a 7.75% coupon and will mature on January 15, 2024. The debt is now trading at $89.00 and was trading at $88.50 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Noble Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Seaport Global Securities cut Noble Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Noble Corporation to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Noble Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on Noble Corporation in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Get Noble Corporation alerts:

Noble Corporation (NE) opened at 3.96 on Friday. Noble Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $8.37. The company’s market cap is $969.82 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22.

Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.99 million. Noble Corporation had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 122.04%. Noble Corporation’s revenue was down 68.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Noble Corporation will post ($1.24) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NE. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Noble Corporation by 95.9% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 30,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Noble Corporation during the second quarter worth $117,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Noble Corporation by 16.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Noble Corporation by 109.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Noble Corporation by 40.0% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/noble-corporation-ne-debt-trading-1-3-higher.html.

Noble Corporation Company Profile

Noble Corporation is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company performs contract drilling services with its fleet of 79 mobile offshore drilling units and one floating production storage and offloading unit (NYSE:NE) located globally.

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.