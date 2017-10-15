Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $398,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. maintained its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 27,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 85,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in United Parcel Service by 45.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Darrell & King LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the second quarter. Darrell & King LLC now owns 295,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 458,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) opened at 118.36 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.12 and a 1-year high of $120.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.90.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 417.18% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post $6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

In other news, insider James J. Barber sold 3,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $394,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Gershenhorn sold 17,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $2,019,455.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

