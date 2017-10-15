Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) will post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. Analysts expect Nicolet Bankshares to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $32.84 million during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 9.09%. On average, analysts expect Nicolet Bankshares to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nicolet Bankshares Inc. alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) opened at 60.03 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $61.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average of $52.98.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/nicolet-bankshares-inc-ncbs-set-to-announce-earnings-on-monday.html.

In related news, Chairman Robert Bruce Atwell sold 5,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 47,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company conducts operations through its subsidiary, Nicolet National Bank (the Bank), which is a commercial bank. The Company also owns investment advisory firms, Brookfield Investment Partners, LLC, which provides investment strategy and transactional services to select community banks, and Nicolet Advisory Services, LLC, which conducts brokerage and financial advisory services primarily to individual consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.