Nice Systems (NICE) & Its Peers Critical Comparison

Nice Systems (NASDAQ: NICE) is one of 118 publicly-traded companies in the “Software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Nice Systems to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nice Systems and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nice Systems 7.99% 11.14% 6.91% Nice Systems Competitors -43.52% -25.45% -10.05%

Volatility and Risk

Nice Systems has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nice Systems’ peers have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Nice Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Nice Systems pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Software” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 62.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nice Systems and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Nice Systems $1.18 billion $250.82 million 53.22 Nice Systems Competitors $1.49 billion $438.76 million 40.68

Nice Systems’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nice Systems. Nice Systems is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.8% of Nice Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Nice Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “Software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nice Systems and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nice Systems 0 6 3 0 2.33 Nice Systems Competitors 262 1998 4257 84 2.63

Nice Systems currently has a consensus target price of $80.88, suggesting a potential downside of 1.32%. As a group, “Software” companies have a potential upside of 4.25%. Given Nice Systems’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nice Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Nice Systems peers beat Nice Systems on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Nice Systems

NICE Ltd., formerly NICE-Systems Ltd., is a global enterprise software provider. The Company’s segments include Customer Interactions Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides data driven insights that enable businesses to deliver personalized experience to customers. The Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions segment provides real time and cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering, brokerage compliance and enterprise-wide case management. The Company serves contact centers, back office operations and retail branches, covering various industries, including communications, banking, insurance, healthcare, business processes outsourcing (BPO), government, utilities, travel and entertainment. Its Multi-Channel Recording and Interaction Management enables organizations to capture structured and unstructured customer interaction and transaction data from multiple channels.

