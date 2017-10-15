NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) PT Lowered to $38.00 at J P Morgan Chase & Co

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) had its price objective lowered by J P Morgan Chase & Co from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NEP. Vetr raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners, from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $40.37 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners, from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners, in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners, in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners, from a c- rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.95.

NextEra Energy Partners, (NEP) traded up 0.33% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.57. 411,701 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.24. NextEra Energy Partners, has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average is $37.34.

NextEra Energy Partners, (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $204.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.03 million. NextEra Energy Partners, had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, will post $1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners, by 10.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,172 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners, by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, RiverPoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextera Energy Partners, LP is a limited partnership formed to acquire, manage and own contracted clean energy projects. The Company, through its limited partnership interest in NextEra Energy Operating Partners, LP (NEP OpCo), owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

