NEXT (NXGPF) Downgraded to Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NEXT (NASDAQ:NXGPF) from an equal rating to a weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

NXGPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut NEXT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank cut NEXT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. NEXT presently has a consensus rating of Sell.

Shares of NEXT (NASDAQ NXGPF) opened at 70.89657 on Wednesday. NEXT has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.75. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.54362.

