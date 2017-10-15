Newfield Exploration Company (NFX) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,365 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newfield Exploration were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 32,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,236,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,353,000 after purchasing an additional 497,431 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 253,908 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 47,194 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 144,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 74,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFX shares. Jefferies Group LLC set a $40.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup Inc. decreased their target price on shares of Newfield Exploration from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Cowen and Company set a $35.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Newfield Exploration from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Newfield Exploration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.62.

In other Newfield Exploration news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger B. Plank acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $77,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,846.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) traded down 0.44% on Friday, hitting $29.65. 2,606,542 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average is $30.05. Newfield Exploration Company has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Newfield Exploration had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Newfield Exploration Company will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current year.

Newfield Exploration Company Profile

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operating segments are the United States and China. Its the United States operations are onshore and focus primarily on large scale, liquids resource plays.

