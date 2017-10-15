New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.42 Million Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,356 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 78.7% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 25.0% in the second quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 1,701 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $32,863.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,890.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roy A. Whitfield purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $628,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 594,903 shares of company stock valued at $13,547,340 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) opened at 23.20 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $3.63 billion. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $25.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.42.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 157.14% and a negative return on equity of 1,223.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post ($0.98) EPS for the current year.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The Company’s research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes treatments for cancer, auto-immune disease and chronic pain. It leverages its chemistry platform to discover and design new drug candidates.

