Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a $235.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $200.00. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.24.

Get Netflix Inc. alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ NFLX) traded up 1.85% on Friday, hitting $199.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,081,252 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.35 and its 200-day moving average is $165.73. Netflix has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $200.82. The company has a market cap of $86.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/netflix-inc-nflx-rating-reiterated-by-goldman-sachs-group-inc-the.html.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $175,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.16, for a total transaction of $392,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 318,067 shares of company stock worth $57,315,706. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,633,237 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,531,042,000 after buying an additional 2,605,731 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,478.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,041,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $305,014,000 after buying an additional 1,984,404 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,784,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,208,891,000 after buying an additional 1,814,056 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,161,082 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,014,680,000 after buying an additional 921,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 22,622.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 814,592 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $121,708,000 after buying an additional 811,007 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.