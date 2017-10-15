NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

NPTN has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics Corporation has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) opened at 4.73 on Wednesday. NeoPhotonics Corporation has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $15.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. The stock’s market cap is $206.41 million.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.11 million. NeoPhotonics Corporation had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Corporation will post ($0.84) EPS for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics Corporation news, SVP Benjamin Lee Sitler sold 33,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $281,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,960.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,787.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics Corporation by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics Corporation by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics Corporation by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoPhotonics Corporation

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures and markets optoelectronic products that transmit, receive and switch digital optical signals for communications networks. The Company develops and manufactures Transmitter Products, Receiver Products and Switch Products that are used in ultra-high speed digital optical communications, high speed switching and provisioning, and access connections for wireless and fiber-to-the-home communications networks.

