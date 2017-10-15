Neogen Corporation (NEOG) and Great Basin Scientific (GBSN) Head to Head Comparison

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) and Great Basin Scientific (NASDAQ:GBSN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Neogen Corporation alerts:

Neogen Corporation has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Basin Scientific has a beta of 5.09, suggesting that its stock price is 409% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Neogen Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Neogen Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Neogen Corporation and Great Basin Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neogen Corporation 12.28% 9.93% 8.85% Great Basin Scientific 2,588.36% N/A 168.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Neogen Corporation and Great Basin Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neogen Corporation $373.21 million 7.88 $81.51 million $1.19 64.63 Great Basin Scientific $3.15 million 0.04 -$30.80 million N/A N/A

Neogen Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Great Basin Scientific.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Neogen Corporation and Great Basin Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neogen Corporation 0 1 0 0 2.00 Great Basin Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Neogen Corporation beats Great Basin Scientific on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neogen Corporation Company Profile

Neogen Corporation develops, manufactures and markets a range of products and services dedicated to food and animal safety. The Company operates through two segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment produces and markets diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens and levels of general sanitation. The Animal Safety segment is primarily engaged in the production and marketing of products dedicated to animal health, including a range of consumable products marketed to veterinarians and animal health product distributors. The Animal Safety segment also provides genetic identification services. Additionally, the Animal Safety segment produces and markets rodenticides, disinfectants and insecticides to assist in the control of rodents and disease in and around agricultural, food production and other facilities.

Great Basin Scientific Company Profile

Great Basin Scientific, Inc. is a molecular diagnostic testing company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of its molecular diagnostic platform designed to test for infectious diseases, especially hospital-acquired infections. Its commercially available tests are clostridium difficile (C. diff) and Group B Strep. Its system includes an analyzer and a diagnostic cartridge. Each analyzer contains a module into, which individual test cartridges are placed. Its other diagnostic assays in the late stages of product development include a pre-surgical nasal screen for Staphylococcus aureus (SA), food borne pathogen panel, panel for candida blood infections, test for pertussis and a test for Chlamydia tracomatis (CT)/Neisseria gonorrhea (NG). The Company also has a pipeline of assays in an early stage of development, including respiratory testing and sepsis (blood infection) panels. It markets a platform of molecular testing in small to medium sized hospitals.

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.