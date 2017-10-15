Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVS Health Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup Inc. reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health Corporation from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health Corporation from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of CVS Health Corporation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.23.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) traded down 1.60% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.60. 6,716,343 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.87. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $88.84.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. CVS Health Corporation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post $5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. CVS Health Corporation’s payout ratio is 39.92%.

In other CVS Health Corporation news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 90,267 shares of CVS Health Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $7,186,155.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,820.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larry J. Merlo sold 241,150 shares of CVS Health Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $20,032,330.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,859,112.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 716,625 shares of company stock valued at $58,318,431 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health Corporation by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,557,597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,159,825,000 after buying an additional 1,056,265 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Corporation by 22.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,150,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,425,920,000 after buying an additional 5,446,930 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CVS Health Corporation by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,411,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,759,338,000 after buying an additional 398,999 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health Corporation by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,618,081 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,256,631,000 after buying an additional 807,639 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in CVS Health Corporation by 8.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,154,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,138,905,000 after buying an additional 1,100,373 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

