Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NMM. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Navios Maritime Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.19.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE NMM) opened at 2.12 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $318.94 million. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 19.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $50.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Sound Point Capital Management LP raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,094,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 78,743 shares in the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 1.5% in the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 92,494 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 19.8% in the second quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,134,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after buying an additional 1,177,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. 17.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and container vessels. The Company is engaged in the seaborne transportation services of a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizer, and also containers, chartering its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

