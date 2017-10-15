Navient Corporation (NAVI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,435,701 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the September 15th total of 8,266,843 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,702,750 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point cut shares of Navient Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Navient Corporation from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Navient Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Navient Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

Navient Corporation (NAVI) opened at 11.62 on Friday. Navient Corporation has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70.

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Navient Corporation had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Navient Corporation will post $1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 4th that permits the company to buyback shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Navient Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

In other news, EVP John M. Kane sold 28,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $433,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navient Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Navient Corporation by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient Corporation by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient Corporation by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Corporation Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The Company holds the portfolio of education loans insured or federally guaranteed under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP).

