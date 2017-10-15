Natus Medical Incorporated (BABY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Natus Medical has set its Q3 guidance at $0.37-0.38 EPS and its FY17 guidance at $1.70-1.75 EPS.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Natus Medical had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Natus Medical to post $1.70 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.98 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Natus Medical Incorporated alerts:

Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) opened at 40.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average of $36.07. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $154,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,394.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,981. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/natus-medical-incorporated-baby-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated is a provider of newborn care and neurology healthcare products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.