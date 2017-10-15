Nationwide Fund Advisors Raises Position in Universal Corporation (UVV)

Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.13% of Universal Corporation worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Universal Corporation by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in Universal Corporation by 4.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Universal Corporation by 2.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Corporation by 4.6% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Universal Corporation by 7.6% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Corporation alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut Universal Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Universal Corporation (NYSE UVV) opened at 58.85 on Friday. Universal Corporation has a one year low of $52.40 and a one year high of $83.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Universal Corporation had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $284.62 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Corporation will post $3.70 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Universal Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.64%.

WARNING: “Nationwide Fund Advisors Raises Position in Universal Corporation (UVV)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/nationwide-fund-advisors-raises-position-in-universal-corporation-uvv.html.

In other news, Director John B. Adams, Jr. sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $35,712.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James A. Huffman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $181,293.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Corporation Profile

Universal Corporation is a leaf tobacco supplier. The Company is engaged in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products. The Company’s segments include North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental and Special Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.