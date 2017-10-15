National Instruments Corporation (NATI) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.09

Media headlines about National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. National Instruments Corporation earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.1902621261298 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get National Instruments Corporation alerts:

National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) opened at 44.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 0.96. National Instruments Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $45.30.

National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $318.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.07 million. National Instruments Corporation had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Corporation will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Instruments Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered National Instruments Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Instruments Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/national-instruments-corporation-nati-given-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-09.html.

In related news, Director James J. Truchard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $315,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,083,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,978,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $80,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 382,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,341,461.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,640. Company insiders own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments Corporation

National Instruments Corporation (NI) designs, manufactures and sells systems to engineers and scientists. The Company offers a line of measurement, automation and control products. It offers products, technology and services, which include system design software, programming tools, application software, modular hardware products and related driver software, production test systems, NI education platform, software products for teaching and hardware products for teaching.

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.