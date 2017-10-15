National Bank Financial Boosts Osisko Mining Corp (OSK) Price Target to C$5.75

Osisko Mining Corp (TSE:OSK) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$5.75 in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of Osisko Mining Corp (TSE OSK) opened at 4.47 on Thursday. Osisko Mining Corp has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $5.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66. The company’s market capitalization is $846.74 million.

In other news, Director Elif Lévesque sold 43,936 shares of Osisko Mining Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$219,680.00. Also, Director David William Christie sold 50,000 shares of Osisko Mining Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total transaction of C$217,500.00.

Osisko Mining Corp Company Profile

Osisko Mining Corp, formerly Oban Mining Corp, is a mineral exploration company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. The Company focuses on Windfall Lake gold deposit located between Val-d Or and Chibougamau in Quebec, it holds interest in the claims surrounding the Urban Barry area, which covers approximately 82,400 hectares, and it also holds interest in the Marban project located in the Quebec’s prolific Abitibi gold mining district, and properties in the Larder Lake Mining Division in northeast Ontario, including the Jonpol and Garrcon deposits on the Garrison property, the Buffonta past producing mine and the Gold Pike mine property.

