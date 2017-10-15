National Asset Management Inc. Sells 397 Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STI. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 1.8% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 51.2% during the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 19,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 216,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 1,867.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 204,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 193,662 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Susan S. Johnson sold 808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total value of $46,330.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,515 shares in the company, valued at $201,550.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) traded down 0.35% on Friday, hitting $59.46. 4,116,211 shares of the stock traded hands. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $61.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.31.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post $4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

SunTrust Banks announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.32 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a provider of financial services. The Company’s principal subsidiary is SunTrust Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business segments include Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, Mortgage Banking and Corporate Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment consisted of three primary businesses: Consumer Banking, Consumer Lending and Private Wealth Management.

