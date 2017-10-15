National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,945 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 487 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $36,369.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,218.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 453 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $33,694.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,338.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waste Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Waste Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Waste Management from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reduced their target price on Waste Management from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.74.

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE WM) traded up 0.13% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,086,835 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $79.28.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post $3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.42%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc (WM) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is a provider of waste management environmental services. The Company’s segments include Solid Waste and Other. The Company’s Solid Waste segment includes its solid waste business. The Other segment includes its Strategic Business Solutions (WMSBS) organization; its landfill gas-to-energy operations and third-party subcontract and administration services managed by its Energy and Environmental Services and WM Renewable Energy organizations; its recycling brokerage services, and its service offerings and solutions, such as portable self-storage and long distance moving services, fluorescent lamp recycling and interests it holds in oil and gas producing properties.

