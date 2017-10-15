National Asset Management Inc. Has $433,000 Position in MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (MKTX)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess Holdings were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in MarketAxess Holdings by 0.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in MarketAxess Holdings by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in MarketAxess Holdings by 1.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess Holdings by 2.5% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in MarketAxess Holdings by 1.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total transaction of $3,972,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,110,245.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MKTX. BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess Holdings from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess Holdings in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.40.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) traded up 0.58% during trading on Friday, reaching $191.28. 147,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.05. MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $145.10 and a one year high of $211.06.

MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. MarketAxess Holdings had a net margin of 37.46% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $97.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. will post $4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Holdings Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments using its trading technology. Institutional investor and broker-dealer firms are users of trading platform, accessing global liquidity in the United States corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, the United States agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps and other fixed-income securities.

