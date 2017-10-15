National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 193 Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (JRO)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 22,148 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 29,980 shares during the period. Doliver Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 56,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the period.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE JRO) traded down 0.34% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.74. 78,287 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $12.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.0705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%.

In related news, insider Scott C. Caraher sold 12,000 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $141,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,136 shares in the company, valued at $143,204.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income. The Fund invests approximately 80% of its managed assets in adjustable rate loans, primarily secured senior loans. As part of the 80% requirement, the Fund also may invest in unsecured senior loans and secured and unsecured subordinated loans.

